An elder statesman and former governor of old Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, has broken his silence about the rumour of his death, saying he is alive.

Olunloyo who spoke at his Molete residence in Ibadan, the state capital on Friday said he was hale and hearty.

Earlier, the rumour of the death of the elder statesman was reported by some news platforms

However, Olunloyo, while speaking said, “I’m still here, not yet gone.”

He is the father to popular blogger Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo