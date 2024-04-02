El Rufai's Eldest Son Pledges Support For Gov Sani

Bello, son of the immediate-past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has distanced himself from his younger’s outburst against Governor Uba Sani.

Recall that Governor Sani had revealed that his administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration.

Addressing a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, the governor said the huge debts had not stopped his administration from meeting its contractual obligations.

Reacting, Bashir El-Rufai took to his X handle to berate the governor for shying away from his responsibility by staying away from the state and residing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The younger El-Rufai also accused Governor Sani of surrounding himself with a retinue of incompetent aides appointed for political patronage.

However, in a post via his X handle over the weekend, Bello, a member of the House of Representatives, distanced himself from his brother’s outburst.

The federal lawmaker stated that he is loyal to Governor Sani and he will not criticize him publicly.

He said: “It’s a known thing in politics that some people won’t rest unless there are fights between one another. I am in the middle, and I could even be meeting with the governor tonight in thirty minutes.

“Two weeks ago, I had to call my brother and tell him to drop a tweet. I did that today, but he refused. He is over 30 years old. People should stop confusing our handles.

“I am loyal to Governor Uba Sanni, and I will not criticize him publicly. No one will make me do that. He mentored me, gave me my first government job, and believed in my election.

This, too, shall pass. The rural development being done in Kaduna State is impressive.

“Nigeria, as a whole, not just Kaduna, is facing financial constraints. As leaders, we are all elected to do what we can with what we have and improve it. I honestly do not see what the fuss is about.”

He added: “The governor is the leader of the state, and for the sake of transparency, even though Mallam as the outgoing governor put it in his outgoing speech how much money he is leaving in the state, it is within the governor’s—let me take that back—it is the duty, of course, for the sake of transparency, to let the citizens of the state know the financial condition.

“And now, let me clarify, social media attacks will never shake my boss, Governor Uba Sani. So, a few attacks from people for obvious reasons coming at him is not the reason he did what he did.”