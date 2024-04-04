EFCC Confirms Bobrisky Arrest , Release Photograph

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

The  EFCC had invited the 31-year old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.



Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2024 for interrogation and volunteered his statements. 

He will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations

