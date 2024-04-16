Dangote Crashes Diesel Price To N1,000 Per Litre

In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced further reduction of the price of diesel to from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre.

While rolling out the products, the refinery supplied at a substantially reduced price of N1,200 per litre three weeks ago, representing over 30 per cent reduction from the previous market price of about N1,600 per litre.

This significant reduction in the price of diesel, at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, is expected to positively affect all the spheres of the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.