Chess Marathon: Tunde Onakoya Reaches 58-Hour Mark

byCKN NEWS -
0



Renowned chess master, Tunde Onakoya, who commenced his mission to surpass the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, has reached  the 58th-hour mark.

Onakoya made this known on his X account in the early hours of Saturday.

Sharing a photo with record broken inscribed on it, Onakoya wrote, "We have done it."

"We’re pushing to 60 hours, guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going. 

"We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why - the reason we are doing this. 

"Let's demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen."

The previous Guinness World Record record of 56-hour, 9-minute mark was set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال