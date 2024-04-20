Chess Marathon: Tunde Onakoya Reaches 58-Hour Mark

Renowned chess master, Tunde Onakoya, who commenced his mission to surpass the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, has reached the 58th-hour mark.

Onakoya made this known on his X account in the early hours of Saturday.

Sharing a photo with record broken inscribed on it, Onakoya wrote, "We have done it."

"We’re pushing to 60 hours, guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.

"We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why - the reason we are doing this.

"Let's demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen."

The previous Guinness World Record record of 56-hour, 9-minute mark was set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.