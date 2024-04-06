CBN Probe : Tinubu Thanks Obazee For Job Welldone

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, thanked the Central Bank Investigator, Mr Jim Obazee, for his services, officially closing the months-long investigation.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed,” a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read Friday evening.

The statement is titled, ‘President Tinubu thanks Jim Obazee as special investigator of the CBN at conclusion of investigation.’

Tinubu noted that with the investigations closed, all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies have since begun conducting follow-up action.

The President commended Mr. Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment.

He thanked the CBN investigator for answering the call of duty while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

On 30 July 2023, the President appointed Jim Obazee, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, as a special investigator to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria and related entities.