Bribe: Policeman Arrested For Killing Abia Businessman At Check Point

Men of the Abia State Police Command have arrested a police corporal, Obagi Njok, for shooting an Abia-born businessman identified as Emmanuel Okocha dead.

This came following the call for justice by the residents of the Abiriba community in the Ohafia Local Government Area in the state following the alleged killing of Okocha by a trigger-happy policeman at a check point in Aba

They alleged that officers from the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, shot the businessman dead along MCC Abayi-Aba for allegedly refusing to bribe them despite having complete vehicle documents.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, on Saturday revealed that Njok was attached to the Abayi Police Division before the incident.

The statement read in part, “The officer has been apprehended, and necessary disciplinary procedures have been initiated.

“Appropriate disciplinary actions and sanctions will be effected soonest, and he will face the full course of appropriate administrative and legal consequences.

“In this regard, representatives of the bereaved family and stakeholders will be carried along as the proceedings progress.”

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Chinaka commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends, and well-wishers.

“The Abia State Police Command states that the incident is unfortunate and regrettable. The command uses this medium to publicly commiserate with the deceased’s family, friends, and well-wishers,” the statement read.

The PPRO also assured residents of the command’s commitment to prioritise professionalism and the rule of law.

“The Abia State Police Command remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and the rule of law.

“We unequivocally condemn any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among our officers,” he stated.