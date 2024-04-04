Breaking: Tragedy Struck As Police Escort Slumps , Dies In Abuja Bound Train

Tragedy struck inside an Abuja bound train from Kaduna on Thursday 

CKNNews learnt that One of the three mobile Policemen on board the Kaduna-Abuja train just slumped and died. 

No medical personnel on board and no call for help, though there are medical professionals on board. 

They just laid him on the floor and picked up his gun.

The identity of the policeman could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press

An activist Agba Jalingo made the revelation on a post on his social media handle 


