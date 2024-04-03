Breaking: Organizers Shift Date Of Nigeria Police Awards

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The much anticipated Nigeria Police Force Awards and Commendations sheduled to hold on Friday 5th April 2024 has been shifted 

The event originally is slated to hold at Transcorp Hilton Abuja was initiated to reward and celebrate officers and men of the Force 

Announcing the postponement today , the Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said for some reasons and in order to make the event a memorable one , the awards will now hold on Monday 15th April 2024 at the same venue and time 

Also speaking at the press conference , the CEO of Lenders Consults International Ltd Mr Shina Philips said the organizing Committee needed more time to cross the Ts and dot the Is

He said all efforts are being made to institutionalise the award 

The Nigeria Police Awards is being organized by the Police Force in Conjunction with Lenders Consults International Ltd 

Video of Press Conference Shifting date of award

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/iadVrhu9MsND7pzM/?mibextid=oFDknk

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال