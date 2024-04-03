Breaking: Organizers Shift Date Of Nigeria Police Awards

The much anticipated Nigeria Police Force Awards and Commendations sheduled to hold on Friday 5th April 2024 has been shifted

The event originally is slated to hold at Transcorp Hilton Abuja was initiated to reward and celebrate officers and men of the Force

Announcing the postponement today , the Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said for some reasons and in order to make the event a memorable one , the awards will now hold on Monday 15th April 2024 at the same venue and time

Also speaking at the press conference , the CEO of Lenders Consults International Ltd Mr Shina Philips said the organizing Committee needed more time to cross the Ts and dot the Is

He said all efforts are being made to institutionalise the award

The Nigeria Police Awards is being organized by the Police Force in Conjunction with Lenders Consults International Ltd

Video of Press Conference Shifting date of award

