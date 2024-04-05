Breaking :Bobrisky Pleads Guilty To Naira Abuse In Court





Popular cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has pleaded guilty to the Naira abuse charge leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky was arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos on a six-count charge bordering on alleged Abuse of the Naira and alleged Money Laundering.

When the charge was read, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the first four counts bordering on Naira abuse. Before the charge was read, the EFCC’s counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, however asked the court to strike out counts five and six bothering on Money laundering allegations.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro subsequently struck out counts five and six.

Bobrisky was then arraigned on only counts one to four charges. When the counts were read, Bobrisky was asked if he understood the charge that was read to him, he replied, “yes, I am guilty”.

The Judge has not pronounced its judgement on the matter as at the time of this report