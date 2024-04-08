Alleged Infidelity: Banker Kills Wife, Commits Suicide

An eight-month-old baby has tragically become an orphan after its 44-year-old father, a banker from Lusaka’s Meanwood Phase One area, took his own life following the alleged strangulation and stabbing of his 35-year-old wife.

Authorities report that Mike Ilishebo used an electric power cord to strangle Valarie Franco before stabbing her in the stomach and consuming poison.

The couple, said to have had a troubled marriage since their wedding last April, leave behind their infant child.

The incident occurred April 3 afternoon between 15:00 and 16:00, according to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.

Ilishebo used a power adapter cable to strangle his wife in their bedroom before fatally stabbing her. He then ingested a poisonous substance in an apparent attempt to evade justice.

The matter was reported to Chelston Police Station, and upon arrival, police found Franco's body in the bedroom with a knife in her abdomen, while Ilishebo's body was found in the living room, with evidence of poisoning.

Hamoonga confirmed the incident and stated that the bodies were taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The Zambia Police Service expressed condolences to the affected families and assured the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing.