Army Vows To Avenge Killing Of two Officers, Four Soldiers In Niger Ambush

The army has vowed to avenge the killing at the weekend, of two officers and four soldiers in an ambush in Niger State.

It confirmed yesterday that the bodies had been found and remains of the Muslims among them buried.

Two injured soldiers in the ambush are receiving treatment at the military hospital.

The names of those killed have not been released.

It is the second time in a little over one month that military personnel, including officers will be killed in ambush during intervention in peace keeping.

Four officers and 13 soldiers brutally killed in Okuama, Delta State on March 14. Investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Army spokesman Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops gallantly fought through the ambush and eliminated several of the terrorists as well as captured some of their equipment.

“Sadly, the troops suffered a temporary setback as 6 personnel comprising two officers and four soldiers paid the supreme price.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj.-Gen. Landers Saraso has on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff sympathised with the families of the deceased personnel and promised them that the unfortunate setback will be avenged by the troops.

“He said the troops are currently trailing some of the terrorists who survived and fled after the encounter. He urged the good people of the State to go about their legitimate and lawful activities and reassured them that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies will ensure their protection at all times.”





According to Gen. Nwachukwu, the army, in line with its customs and traditions, had contacted the next of kins of the slain officers and soldiers, while the Muslims among them had been buried in line with Islamic injunction and with the consent and approval of their family members.

The Army spokesman stated that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, was represented at the burial which took place at Minna Military Cantonment Cemetery by the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe.

Gen. Nwachukwu said: “The deputy governor, representative of the COAS, GOC and other senior officers also visited the two wounded soldiers receiving medical attention at the Military Hospital and subsequently paid a condolence visit to the families of the deceased.”

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, who sympathized with the Nigerian Army over the killing described the incident as atrocious, provocative and unacceptable.



