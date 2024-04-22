Army Dismiss Two Soldiers For Stealing At Dangote Refinery

In line with Nigerian Army's  (NA) commitment  to upholding high standard of professionalism, integrity and discipline, the NA wishes to update the general public on the outcome of the investigation into the alleged theft of armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery premises on 14th April 2024, involving Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani.

Sequel to a thorough investigation conducted in collaboration with the management of the company, the two soldiers were found to have abandoned their duty post and to be in unauthorized possession of the  materials. Subsequently, they were both charged for Failure to Perform Military Duties punishable under section 57, sub section (1) and Other Civil Offences punishable under section 114, sub section (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. They were summarily tried. During the trial, the evidence against them was presented and they were given the opportunity to present their cases and defend themselves, but were however found guilty of the charges levelled against them in accordance with military laws.


As a demonstration of NA's zero-tolerance for misconduct and criminality within its ranks, the two soldiers have been dismissed from the NA with immediate effect and handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution. 


This decisive action underscores the NA's resoluteness in maintaining its institutional integrity and reputation.


The NA reassures the general public  of its dedication to upholding integrity, discipline and accountability at all levels. We remain resolute in our duty to protect and serve the nation with honor and dignity.


We urge the public to continue to support our efforts  in safeguarding national security and promoting peace and stability across the nation.



