Air Peace To Commence Abuja-London Flights...Keyamo

Local airline operator Air Peace will commence its Abuja-London route very soon, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said.

Keyamo, who stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, said he has given approval for Air Peace to add Abuja to its London route.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday), I approved Air Peace for the Abuja-London route, not only Lagos-London route. British Airways also come to Abuja. So, let Air Peace block that path and start a war. It’s all for the good of Nigerians,” he said.

Keyamo said Air Peace or any interested local airline should be operating to Heathrow Airport and not Gatwick Airport but said the latter is only a low-hanging fruit and a starting point.

The minister said he has been reviewing the BASA between the UK and Nigeria, and some decisions would be made at the conclusion of the review.

On March 30, 2024, Air Peace reciprocated the lopsided Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom when the local airline began direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London.

The development has been applauded by many industry observers, with more local airlines being encouraged to commence international flights to profitable routes.

The price of an international flight ticket on the Lagos-London route was as high as N3.5 million, but with Air Peace pegging a return economy class ticket for N1.2 million, foreign airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Qatar Airways have been forced to slash their prices to stay competitive.

The entrance of Air Peace on the London route has sparked a price war, with foreign carriers now underpricing to stay in business. On this, Keyamo said the government has been observing the unfolding events and would support Air Peace with all federal might.