Air Peace Reacts : Confirms There Was A False Fire Alarm On Its Aircraft

 The Management of Air Peace has reacted to earlier report on the incident involving one of its aircraft in Lagos 

This was contained in a press statement issued by the airline and obtained by CKNNews 

According to the airline , a fire warning alarm ( indicator) was dictated on one of its aircraft P47193 enroute Lagos from Port Harcourt on Thursday 


When the pilot noticed the fire alarm it navigated the aircraft which successfully landed in Lagos without hitches 

On landing according to it , it was dictated that it was a false alarm from the source within the aircraft and there was no fire

