Air Peace Reacts : Confirms There Was A False Fire Alarm On Its Aircraft

This was contained in a press statement issued by the airline and obtained by CKNNews

According to the airline , a fire warning alarm ( indicator) was dictated on one of its aircraft P47193 enroute Lagos from Port Harcourt on Thursday





When the pilot noticed the fire alarm it navigated the aircraft which successfully landed in Lagos without hitches

On landing according to it , it was dictated that it was a false alarm from the source within the aircraft and there was no fire