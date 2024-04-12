Abducted Students Of Federal University Wukari Regain Freedom After Ransom Payment

Two students of the Federal University Wukari abducted by suspected kidnappers have regained their freedom.

The students were released by their captives late night on Thursday, close to Chinkai village of Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

The head of information and protocol unit of the university, Ashu Agya, disclosed this to channels television via a telephone interview.

According to her, a ransom of 700 thousand naira was paid in exchange for their freedom.

The kidnappers had earlier requested a ransom fee of 50 million naira.

The students were kidnapped at about 10:00PM of 1st April 2024 at an eatery located outside the school premises.

On the said day, the kidnappers attempted abducting more students which failed and led to the beating of the students and shop owners as well as ransacking of their shops.

About 90 percent of the staff and students of the institution live outside the school premises as stated by the vice chancellor during the recently conducted convocation ceremony.

One of the shops attached to the hostels accommodating these students outside the school premises was the one attacked and two students who work as staff of the eatery abducted.

The students returned to rewrite their examinations as a result of the carry over they had.

The two students are identified as Joshua sardauna from economics department and Obianu Elizabeth of Microbiology department.