80-Year-Old Man, Wife Stabbed To Death In Abuja Apartment





Assailants have killed an 80-year-old man, Adebola Ezekiel, and his wife, Abiodun Ezekiel, at the Apo Legislative Quarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

It was gathered that the old couple was found dead around 11 pm on Monday, in their apartment in the Apo area after being hacked by some attackers.

It was gathered that the Octogenarian, who was on a wheelchair, had his throat and that of his wife slit by their attackers.

The deceased’s son was said to have contacted a security guard in the area after repeated calls to his parents phone lines were unanswered.





The guard reportedly forced his way into the apartment where he found the lifeless bodies of the victims in the pool of blood.

FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, has confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing.

“The incident occurred on the 1st of April at about 10pm , following a distress call by the Estate Manager of Zone D 1st gate, Apo Legislative quarters to Apo Divisional Police Headquarters that one Seun Ezikiel, called to report that his parents who reside in the estate are not responding to their calls and with his permission, they brought down the window protector of tge kitchen was forced to gain access into the house. Only to discover the bodies of his parents: Adebola Ezikiel and Abiodun Ezikiel in the pool of their blood, with their throats slit by yet to be identified persons.

“The Commissioner of Police visited the Crime Scene , ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to commence a discreet investigation immediately. The outcome of investigations will be communicated in due course.”