Why We Invited Gumi For Questioning...FG

The Federal Government has stated that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi Kaduna-based Islamic cleric was invited for questioning over his comments on banditry.

Minister of information Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents after Monday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

Gumi has been consistent in his demand of granting amnesty to bandits and negotiating with them for peace to reign.

Reacting to questions at the Aso Rock briefing, Idris said: “Government will not stop at anything to get the kind of information that will solve our problem.

The security agencies are up and doing. Gumi and any other individual for that matter is not above the law. If he has suggestions that is for the security agencies to take and if they thing also that appears to be reckless they will also address it.