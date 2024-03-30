Why I Ignored Labour Party National Convention...Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for 2023 elections has declared his stance on the recent national convention of the party that saw Barr Julius Abure emerge as national chairman.

Addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, Peter Obi said he ignored the convention because the party leadership under Abure failed to do wide consultation with key stakeholders of the party before embarking on the said convention.

The former Anambra Governor emphasised the need for the right thing to be done to salvage the party, adding that he is more passionate about building a new Nigeria than building a new Labour Party.

“We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a New Labour Party,” he emphatically affirmed.

He also threw his weight behind the call for a structure for the ‘OBIdient’ movement.

“It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process,” he added.

Recall the LP has been in crisis in recent times with many of its supporters calling for a proper restructuring of the party ahead of 2027.