Video: Mr Ibu's Corpse Moved From Lagos Morgue To Enugu

byCKN NEWS -
 The body of iconic actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has been moved from a Lagos morgue to his hometown of Enugu

The corpse according to sources close to CKNNews was moved to Enugu in preparation for the final burial holding in few days time

Mr Ibu died after a protracted illness which led to the amputation of one of his leg

Nigerians and his fans across the globe have been expressing their condolences over his demise 

Video via instablog

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/W8zQTbHRfoDiRRVL/?mibextid=oFDknk

