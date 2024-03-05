Video: Mr Ibu's Corpse Moved From Lagos Morgue To Enugu

The body of iconic actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has been moved from a Lagos morgue to his hometown of Enugu
The corpse according to sources close to CKNNews was moved to Enugu in preparation for the final burial holding in few days time
Mr Ibu died after a protracted illness which led to the amputation of one of his leg
Nigerians and his fans across the globe have been expressing their condolences over his demise
