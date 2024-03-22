Ukraine National Obtains Fake Nigerian Passport To Travel Out Of Country

A resident of Kyiv tried to leave Ukraine for Slovakia by providing border guards with a copy of a Nigerian passport, the press service of the State Border Guard Service reported on March 22.

"The man was traveling by bus to leave Ukraine through the Uzhhorod checkpoint," law enforcement officials said.

The man told border guards that he lives in Odesa and lost his passport during the recent attack on the city.

The inspector scrutinized the photo against the bearer's face and observed that the image was of a different individual.Law enforcement also found that the passport holder had left the territory of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The man admitted in the course of the conversation that he was indeed a citizen of Ukraine and lived in Kyiv, the border guards added.Given his resemblance to a foreigner, he decided to use his passport photo and concocted a legend," the statement reads.

The Kyiv resident was denied entry across the border. A case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Violations on illegal crossing or attempted illegal crossing of the state border. The case will be brought to court. He's been detained.