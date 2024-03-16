UK Police Arrest Teenager Caught Assaulting Black Boy In Viral Video

The Cumbria Police in the United Kingdom have confirmed the arrest of a white teenage boy who was captured in a viral video assaulting a black schoolboy in Carlisle.

The incident was said to have happened at St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle.

In the video, the white teen hit the black schoolboy and ordered him to kiss his shoes.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, the Cumbria Police wrote, "We can confirm officers have arrested a teenage boy in relation to a report of a hate incident involving a boy being assaulted in Carlisle.

"Officers are aware of images relating to this incident being circulated online and concerns in the community over the incident.

"As an arrest has been made, we would urge people not to share the video further so as not to impede any legal proceedings or to identify any of the children involved."

