Trial Of Suspected Killers Of Ekiti Monarchs Begin

An Ekiti State Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 25-year-old man, Babuga Lede, in the correctional centre for his alleged involvement in the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

The traditional rulers, the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin; and the Olumojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olusola, were waylaid and killed by gunmen while travelling along Oke Ako-Irele Road on January 29.

Their third colleague, the Alara of Ara (Ikole), Oba Sunday Fatoba, who was travelling with them, managed to escape the attack.

The police prosecutor, Yomi Osuolale, while arraigning the suspect on Tuesday, told the court that “there is probably cause to order the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti.”





Osuolale said, “The defendant is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence of conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to murder and murder of Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and Oba Samuel Olatunde Ishola.

“The defendant also attempted to kidnap Oba Samuel Adebayo Fatoba and Bamidele Ibikunle Joseph (driver).

“The offence is punishable under sections 280, 241 and 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021, within Ekiti Magisterial District on the 29th day of January 2024.”

The police prosecutor told the court that the defendant was arrested in Ikole Ekiti on January 29, with weapons.

He said the duplicate case file had been forwarded to the Ekiti State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ado Ekiti Correctional Custody pending legal advice from the DPP.

The magistrate adjourned the case till April 24, for hearing.











