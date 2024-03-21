Tinubu Bans All Foreign Trips For Government Officials

President Tinubu has announced a temporary suspension on all public funded foreign trips for ministers, heads of agencies, and other government officials starting from April 1st, 2024, lasting for three months.

President Tinubu gave this directive in a memo signed on his behalf by his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila dated March 12th 2024

In the memo sighted by CKNNews Tinubu emphasized the requirement for government officials planning to undertake any publicly funded international trips to first obtain presidential approval at least two weeks in advance. 

Such trips must be considered as essential in order to proceed according to him 

