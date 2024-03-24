Three Enugu Bishops, Over 150 Nsukka Priests Celebrate Holy Mass For Ugwuanyi At 60

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, on Saturday, commended the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for always demonstrating an unwavering faith and trust in God in all circumstances of life.

Bishop Onah, who lauded Ugwuanyi for entrusting Enugu State to the hands of God during his eight-year tenure, said that the former governor’s accomplishments in public office are testaments to God’s provident hands that have lovingly guided him all along.

Speaking when the three Catholic Bishops in Enugu State and over 150 priests from Nsukka Catholic Diocese converged on Ugwuanyi’s home parish, St Patrick’s Church, Ohom-Orba, Udenu Local Government Area, to concelebrate a Holy Mass as part of activities marking the former governor’s 60th birthday, Bishop Onah also applauded him for “all the good you did for the people of Enugu State in general, and for the people of Nsukka in particular.”

The Bishop stressed that Ugwunayi values prayers offered for him, especially the holy sacrifice of the Mass.





Bishop Onah disclosed that Ugwuanyi while in office as governor recorded milestone achievements “in the areas of security, road networks, health, education, sports, job opportunities, support for the church (all denominations) as well as other religious bodies and above all, your humanity and availability.”

He also spoke about the innumerable persons the former governor touched their lives positively by his acts of governance, stating that they will continue to sustain him in their prayers, “and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will surely reward you for those other good deeds that human beings fail to recognize.”





Bishop Onah who pointed out that sycophancy and betrayal are parts of the cross that any leader must carry, told Ugwuanyi that: “Opportunists and egoists may have presented distortions or misinterpretations to you as facts in an attempt to hide their own mischief or failure.





“But, as the Italians say, lies have short legs. The truth soon catches up with it. We pray that God may enlighten you with his truth, so that you may be able to separate the grains from the chaff.





“Those who had hoped that the recent political events in our state would sway your trust in your God and fidelity to your Church are by now, probably disappointed. As Scripture tells us: All things work together for good for those who love God (Rm8:28).





“As we thank God for your life so far, we pray for many more happy, healthy, and fulfilling years. We ask him to continue to bless you and your family and to continue to hide you in the hollow of his hands. I am glad to present to you a parchment of a prayer of blessing from the Holy Father Pope Francis to mark this occasion. May God keep you in his love.”





Bishop Onah thanked Bishop Callistus Onaga of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Bishop John Ifeanyichukwu Okoye of Catholic Diocese of Awgu, the numerous priests, the religious and lay faithful who found the time to celebrate the Mass.





He equally thanked the group of friends of Ugwuanyi led by Barr. Mogboh Jnr, SAN, for organizing “this well-deserved celebration of and for our worthy son and brother.”





Speaking on gratitude and the story of ten lepers, Bishop Okoye in his sermon appreciated Ugwuanyi for always showing gratitude to God. He told the former governor that, at 60, God has the chance to give him more grace and use him to render more selfless service to the nation and humanity, adding: “God wants you to be testifying his goodness in you all the time.”





Bishop Okoye maintained that Ugwuanyi has a good heart of helping people and urged him not to renege in doing so.





In his speech, the parish priest of St Patrick’s Church Ohom-Orba, Rev. Fr. Dr. Evaristus Emeka Isife, on behalf of the church and the celebrant, thanked all those who participated in the Mass for finding time to come in spite of their tight schedules.





He disclosed that more than 150 priests concelebrated the 60th birthday Mass for Ugwuanyi, revealing that the implication was that “we have celebrated 150 Masses for the former governor today.”





The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the Member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu, members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, former State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, former council chairmen, traditional rulers, were among the dignitaries at the religious event.