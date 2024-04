After about days behind bar , social media influencer known as VDM has finally regained his freedom

He was released after a conserted effort by his legal team led by Deji Adeyanju





Here was Adeyanju's post on the release

"After 5 days of back and forth, we have secured VDM’s release. Thank you to everyone that made this happen especially, SOWORE, Kefiano & VDM’s wonderful lawyers. 👏✊"

His arrest was based on some posts he made on social media