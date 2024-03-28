Six Enugu LP House Members Defect To PDP

byCKN NEWS -
0


Six members of the Enugu State House of Assembly elected on the Labour Party platform have officially announced their defection to the PDP.

During Thursdays plenary session, they cited irreconcilable divisions and incessant crises within the LP at the national and state levels as reasons for their defection.

They specifically mentioned factions like Abure and Apapa, legal battles, as well as divisions within the national treasurer and the parent body, NLC.

The members who announced their defection include the Chief Whip of the house, Hon. Ejike Eze; the leader of the house, Hon. Johnson Ugwu; Hon. Princess Ugwu representing Enugu South Rural; Hon. Pius Ezeugwu representing Nsukka West; Hon. Amuka Williams representing Igbo-Etiti West; and Hon. Osita Eze representing Oji River.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال