Silverbird’s ‘2023 Man Of The Year Award’ Is Call To Greater Service .. Gov Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Sunday, said the 2023 Man of the Year Award conferred on him by the Silverbird Group is a testimony to the efforts of his administration to reposition the State for more economic prosperity.

Abiodun, while receiving the Award held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, expressed his commitment and dedication to the socio-economic development of the Gateway State.

He said that apart from engendering good governance, his administration places a premium on a friendly environment and security for businesses to thrive, saying this has led to the influx of industries to the state.

“Our administration in the last four and a half years, has transformed our vision into making the State the investor’s destination of choice. We have also successfully implemented people’s oriented policies and carried out reforms to improve efficiency and service delivery, leading to the state being the most improved in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the country.

“We have implemented a multi-modal transportation plan and other infrastructure across the State. We have constructed well over 500 kilometers of road, built over 3,000 affordable houses, renovated well over 1,000 schools, and constructed our Gateway International Airport,” Governor Abiodun said.

He thanked the management of the Silverbird Group for the recognition, saying it was an honour for greater service to the people, pledging to build on the successes recorded during his first term in office.

The governor used the occasion to appeal to Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the current economic challenges, assuring that President Bola Tinubu is working round the clock to find a lasting solution to the hardship.

Governor Abiodun dedicated the Award to the people of Ogun State, the civil servants, and his party (APC), as well as to those who have supported him since the inception of his administration in 2019.

Presenting the Award to the governor at the 19th edition of the Man of the Year Award, the Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, commended Prince Abiodun for the accelerated development recorded in the state since his assumption of office

The Air Peace boss emphasized that the Award was a reflection of Governor Abiodun’s commitment to the development and the fundamental changes in the affairs of the state through the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda, which has engendered more growth to the state’s economy.

Speaking in an interview, the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Afolabi Salisu, described Governor Abiodun as an achiever, whose policies and programmes have transformed the economic landscape of the State

Also speaking, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, said the governor’s inclusive style of leadership has led to the improvement of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, which has turned around the socio-economic development of the state.

The Ogun State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun, described Governor Abiodun as workers’ friendly whose policies has enhanced professionalism in the State’s civil service.

The event attracted dignitaries from all walks of life, including representatives of governors of Delta and River states, former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, members of the National and state assemblies, government functionaries, business moguls, among others.