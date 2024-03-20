The Rise And Rise Of Adaora Umeoji, Zenith Bank GMD Designate By CKN

THE ADAORA WITH BRAIN

The rise of Adaora Umeoji is one of the most phenomenal in the banking industry in Nigeria

Adaora joined Zenith Bank in early 2000 as a rooky ( Youth Corper)

Within few years , Abuja became her fortresses

She was able to get the biggest accounts for her bank

The fear of Adaora in Zenith Abuja ( a no nonsense ) female banker was the beginning of wisdom

She broke several barriers and within years was on the top management team of the Bank rising to the position of General Manager , Executive Director and later first Female DMD

That she was appointed the GMD yesterday was not a surprise to many

Adaora is a cat with many lives , very lucky indeed

Few years back due to the reform agenda of her former boss at Zenith Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of CBN , Adaora stepped down at Zenith Bank as Executive Director but few months later she was back again

The beauty of it all is that , are you aware that Adaora is a mother of a set of twins ( i learnt two sets of twins sef )

That is the lady that will take over as the first female GMD of Zenith Bank on 1st June 2024

She will join the likes of Fidelity Bank that also has a female GMD

Congratulations to the Aguata , Anambra State lady of substance that has broken the glass ceiling





Profile

Adaora Umeoji is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School where she attended the Advanced Management Program (AMP) and an alumnus of Columbia Business School with a Certificate in the Global Banking Programme.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a First-Class honors in Law from Baze University, Abuja.

She also holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar and a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University, U.S.

Umeoji holds a Certificate in Economics for Business from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management, USA, and has attended various management programmes in renowned Universities around the world.

This includes, the strategic thinking and management programme at Wharton Business School, U.S.

She also attended the executive programme in Strategic Management and has a certificate in Leading Global Business from Harvard Business School, U.S.

Umeoji is a fellow of notable professional bodies including the Chartered Banker Institute, UK, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Management, Institute of Credit Administration, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria.

She is also a fellow of Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, among others.

In 2022, the Federal Government of Nigeria honored Umeoji with Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), as a recognition of her contributions to nation building.

She is a Peace Advocate of the United Nations (UN-POLAC) and has impacted many lives through her philanthropic and humanitarian activities through her NGOs; Pink Breathe Cancer Foundation and the Adorable Foundation.

As a result of her passion for promoting professionalism in the banking industry and improving the well-being of the less privileged, Umeoji founded the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN).

The platform is used to promote ethical banking and service to humanity.

She is a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI), and was awarded a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester by His Holiness Pope Francis.

