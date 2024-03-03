Remi Tinubu, Sanwoolu's Former Aide Dies In USA

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of his former Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure, Abdulraheem Owokoniran.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, described Owokoniran’s death, as a rude shock.

Owokoniran, a former aide to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and former aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives Surulere Federal Constituency bye-election primary, reportedly died in the United Kingdom this weekend.

The Governor said the deceased was a young Nigerian politician with great ideas about nation building and development.

He added that Owokoniran was a strong party man and an advocate of masses-oriented programmes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, who is a younger brother to the late Owokoniran.

The Governor also condoled with the immediate family, friends and political associates of the departed, as well as the Lagos APC and the entire people of Surulere.

He said: “I am saddened by the death of one of our trusted party members in Lagos APC, Abdulraheem Owokoniran. He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat.

“He was an extremely loyal and great politician, who did his best for our party. He served Lagos State passionately during his tenure as Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure by contributing his quota to the growth and development of Lagos State.

“Abdulraheem Owokoniran would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Surulere, Lagos APC and the state as a whole. I pray that God will grant the soul of the beloved Abdulraheem Owokoniran eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus and grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”