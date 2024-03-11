Ramadan Starts Today, Sultan Seeks Prayers Against Insecurity, Hardship

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared today (Monday) March 11, 2024, as the first day of the month of Ramadan.

The Sultan, who is the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, said the declaration was based on the sighting of the moon in almost every part of the country earlier on Sunday, “which is the 29th day of the Month of Shaban and thereby signifies tomorrow, 11th of March, as the first day of Ramadan 1445.”

“We got the information from Muslim leaders across the country and we accept the sighting of the moon accordingly,” the Sultan said.

He called on the entire Muslim community in the country to start fast today in accordance with the teachings of Islam





He urged Muslims to use this month of Ramadan to pray against the spread of insecurity in the country.

He called on all Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for the leaders in discharging their duties with fear of God.

He further advised all Muslims in the country and beyond to observe the fast with ultimate fear of God, while urging the wealthy to assist the underprivileged with food during the Holy month.





Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state and across the world on the commencement of the month of Ramadan 1445.

The governor, who described the holy month as a blessed month in which Allah rewards the worship of the Muslim Ummah, charged Muslims to increase their prayers for the country and the state.

Makinde, in a statement by Special Adviser on Media, Suleiman Olanrewaju, in Ibadan, called for increased prayers for the country amid the economic hardship facing the people, noting that though leaders have been doing everything to turn the situation around, prayers were of greater essence at this time.

“My administration has been doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the economic hardship and it will not relent until life becomes better for all residents of the state.

“I felicitate my Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the commencement of the month of Ramadan 1445. This is another opportunity offered to us by Allah to serve Him and seek His face and I will encourage all and sundry to make good use of the opportunity as always.

“I charge the Muslim Ummah to, as they have always done, pray for our dear state and Nigeria, as we have all come to realize that prayer remains the greatest key for believers to make things happen.

“We do know that our country is in a bit of economic hardship, but while we continue to look up to the leaders to do the needful, we must also support our hopes with prayers to God,” Makinde said.

Also, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, has urged the Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan month to pray for the country.

Babayemi made the call in a statement issued by his media office obtained in Osogbo on Sunday, calling on Nigerians to have a positive attitude about the country.

“It’s our collective responsibility to see that Nigeria succeeds.

“This we can achieve by being relentless in our tangible efforts and through constant supplications to God, especially as offered by the opportunities inherent in the fasting period,” he said.