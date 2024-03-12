Probe: Nigerians Criticise EFCC, Presidency Over Silence On Betta Edu

A cross-section of Nigerians, on Monday slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Presidency over their long silence regarding the alleged fraud case against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

While some Nigerians expressed disappointment over the development, some said they were not expecting less considering the status of the personality involved and the promise made by the President during the campaign that he would continue where Buhari stopped.

Both the EFCC and the Presidency had not given Nigerians any update on the case that also involved the Coordinator of National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu, two months after Edu’s suspension.

Findings by our correspondent at the weekend had revealed that the EFCC, after the January 8 suspension of Edu, followed by a thorough investigation, had submitted an interim to the presidency.

It was learnt that the anti-graft agency had submitted the interim report of its investigation into the allegations against the suspended minister, and recommended that Edu be prosecuted.

However, considering the roles she played in the success of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some influential people, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio are alleged to be mounting pressure on President Bola Tinubu to give her “a soft landing”.

But reacting to the story published by Daily Trust on Monday, Nigerians took to their respective X (formerly Twitter) handles to express their views.

@teejaxamiable stated, “Initially they said investigation would take up to six weeks, now we eighth weeks. And the government wants people to believe them with their propaganda.”

On his part, @emmanuel_yours noted, “The joke is on hopelessly delusional people who actually believed that the establishment saw something wrong with Beta Edu’s conduct as minister. Her suspension was just for the optics due to public outcry, and not because anyone in the villa considered that she broke any rule.”

According to @Addaarayn, “We are expecting the outcome of their investigation.”

@DanObed374851 said, “That speaks volumes of how @officialABAT will fight corruption in his regime. Only a Prez that will mandate all anti-graft agencies to go ahead with their constitutional roles without resorting to him, fear or favour, will truly fight the hydra-headed menace. @NGRPresident.”

@Yormexy wrote, “And it is disturbing that @officialABAT & @OfficialAPCNg govt forget the @npower_ng beneficiaries. Till date, as a C2 beneficiary, I’ve not received a dime. How is this a show of sympathy on thy citizens @cenbank,@fmha_pa,@alat_ng,@FirstBankngr all silent. NPWR/2020/004390286.

@d_light247 stated, “What do you expect? Dust will be raised and later settled….that’s always the strategy of all politicians.”

@umarabubakartk noted, “What do you think Nigeria government can do about it. The answer is nothing. If you want to be a free man in Nigeria just turned to a bad person you will see the positive recommendation.”

@ArewaYouth93292 wrote, “The presidency are part of embezzlement, so many big names, Tinubu government won’t fight corruption but rather encourage others.”

@UdofiaUdem44510 noted, “Only on the pages of newspapers and on radio stations corruption are being fought in Nigeria, shame.

@Handypro777 stated, “As usual, in Nigeria, no rule of law, politicians rule the law.”

@balaraabe, “He promised to continue from where FPMB stops. So, what do you expect then?”

@HighestPriest stated, “Corruption cannot fight corruption.”

@mrFokpo said, “They claimed investigation is still ongoing about… Who knows what dey are up to?”