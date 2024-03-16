Police Arrest Two Alleged Rapists In Lagos

CALL TO ACTION AGAINST RAPE AND DEFILEMENT : Offenders are societal menaces and would not be tolerated - FPRO

Every individual deserves safety and respect, and the scourge of rape and defilement, which continues to plague our society, remains a grave concern. These heinous acts not only inflict physical and psychological trauma but also shatter the very fabric of our communities. Cases of rape and defilement represent the lived experiences of individuals whose lives are forever scarred by violence and those who have been robbed of their sense of security and dignity, and It is imperative that we, as a society, take a stand against rape, defilement and other vices, and create a culture where survivors are supported and protected in all forms, and perpetrators of these barbaric acts are held accountable, and justice is served.

Recently, there are some instances recorded by the police in lagos, Kano, and other parts of the country that are extensively receiving attention. On the 12th of March 2024, at about 10:30 PM, One Nene Badmus ‘f’ reported at the Surulere Divisional Headquarters, Lagos State that on the same day, around 7pm, she had found her daughter, name withheld, 16yrs, lying down by the road side crying and complaining of abdominal pain while bleeding. She questioned her, and the daughter revealed that one Augustine Udeh ‘m’, 33yrs defiled her by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her. A team of detectives from the division took the victim to a medical centre for examination and eventually apprehended the suspect.





In a similar occurrence, on the 23rd of February 2024 at about 11.50pm, one Adepoju Ifedayo Moses ‘m’ 42yrs reported at Ifako Gbagada Divisional Headquarters, Lagos that at about 9pm of the same day, he had sent his younger sister, name withheld, 13 yrs, who is an orphan, on an errand but she was accosted by one man, 38yrs, who lured her into his room and defiled her. A team of detectives from the division moved to the scene, rescued the victim, and arrested the suspect. Thorough investigation later revealed that it was the same complainant, Adepoju Ifedayo, who is an uncle to the victim, was the one who had actually defiled the victim earlier that day but instructed the victim to lie against the initial suspect. A search was conducted at the complainant’s residence, which led to the discovery of 2 locally made pistols and 3 expended cartridges.





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM, has always expressed his displeasure and zero tolerance for such inhuman acts, and ordered that perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions, punished accordingly and justice served.





We must educate the populace about consent, respect, and healthy relationships. By promoting a culture of respect, dignity, and equality, we can prevent instances of rape and defilement from occurring.





Ending rape and defilement requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society. It requires us to speak out against injustice, support and protect survivors, and work towards a future where every individual is free from the threat of sexual harrassment and violence.





Together, we can create a world where rape and defilement are curbed, and our women and child girls and boys can live their lives free from fear, intimidation, and harassment.





ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA

16th March, 2024.