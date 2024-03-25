Olamide Asked Me To Leave My Girlfriend After She Rejected My N2m Gift..Asake

Nigerian superstar Asake has narrated how he dumped his former girlfriend 

  “When I made my first big pay check from music, I was so happy that I shared the news with my girlfriend. 

I gave her full details of how much I made and the next day, I gave her 2 million naira as a gift. 

To my surprise, she turned it down saying 2 Million was too small compared to how much I had made. 

I was abit worried coz this girl is from a humble background and I never imagined her to be like that. 

I explained the situation to Olamide and he advised me to leave the girl, he also instructed me to send the 2 Million Naira to my mom. 

I’m glad I did coz my mom was able to make good use of the money and open a big provision store. 

My mom doesn’t call me for financial issues anymore coz she’s doing just fine...” 

Olamide isn’t just a label Boss but a father as well ~ Asake

