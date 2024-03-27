Nigerian Breweries Cooperative Alleges Attempts To Sell Property

The Nigerian Breweries Plc Senior Staff Multiple Purpose Society has raised the alarm over attempts by some persons to forcefully dispose the property belonging to their members.

In a statement ,the association said it has discovered some surreptitious moves being taken by some unscrupulous persons representing the developer, to wrongly dispose or alienate their property, made up of 35 units of four bedroom detached buildings belonging to their registered members and 10plots of land belonging to the cooperative, situated at Pearl Nuga Court Estate in Sangotedo,off Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos State.





According to the association, ownership of the property was confirmed by the judgement of Honourable Justice O. Opesanwo delivered on 29/11/2022 between the registered trustees of Nigerian Breweries Cooperative and two others versus CMB Building Maintenance and Investment Company Limited and two others.

The association said it was using the opportunity to warn and inform members of the public to disregard any offer for sale, alienation, mortgage, change and any other dealings whatsoever regarding any of the said properties in Pearl Nuga Court Estate aforementioned.





”We also use this medium to put on notice the office of the Inspector General of Police,the Deputy Inspector General of Police ‘D’ Department,Force CID Headquarters Abuja, AIG Police Headquarters Annex, Alagbon,Area Commander,Area F of the Nigerian Police Force,Campbell Street,Area Commander Area ‘J’ command Elemoro,Lekki/Epe Expressway,”the statement said.



