Nigerian Born US Naval Officer Dies At Sea

Oriola Michael Aregbesola migrated from Nigeria to the US in search of greener pastures.

Just like many young people of his generation,Nigeria failed him due to a lack of economic opportunities.

He had to migrate because he had been unemployed here for years, even though he was a graduate and had had enough.

He truly struck gold in his new country when the US Navy recruited him in 2020, just a few years after his arrival.

He got the US Navy job without a connection or letter from a senator, and so he celebrated his recruitment and the milestone on Twitter.

He was truly living the American dream.

When the Israel-Hamas war broke,we saw the resurgence of Houthi rebels, who became a nuisance and a menace on the Red Sea.

Houthi rebels were openly attacking commercial ships sailing in the Red Sea. They were openly attacking our civilization and the global supply chain that keeps the world going.

In response, the US government deployed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG), a US naval ship, to deter the Houthi boys and prevent Lebanon and Iran from joining the Israel-Gaza war.

Oriola Michael Aregbesola was among those US naval officers deployed, and he had been on the Red Sea with his colleagues since then.

Oriola Michael Aregbesola suffered a "non-combat"-related injury last Wednesday while patrolling the Red Sea and did not recover.

He mistakenly slipped and then fell inside the Red Sea.

Before his fellow naval officers could rescue him, he had passed away.

The Red Sea is vast in size, and only a few people could survive the misfortune of accidentally falling inside it.

“Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor," Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer, said. In a statement

“His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team."

A stark reminder that life can be cruel

This man spent his adult life in Nigeria and had been unemployed for the longest time.

He has suffered all his life in Nigeria and just got his big break four years ago, only for this to happen to him.

The emptiness of life

May his soul rest in peace.

