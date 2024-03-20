Newspaper Retracts False Publication on Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko, Others

The management of Leadership newspaper has tendered a written apology for publishing a misleading and fabricated article on a purported alliance between Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko.

The retraction, which was published on page 4 of Wednesday's edition of the newspaper, expressly apologized to Governor Aiyedatiwa, former Governor Mimiko, Attorney General of Ondo state, Kayode Ajulo, SAN and John Paul Akinduro, Spokesperson to the deputy governor

It reads, "In LEADERSHIP weekend edition of March 16, we carried a story "APC Group Raises Alarm Over Mimiko's Alliance with Aiyedatiwa" which appeared on page 18.

"We regret the misrepresentations in some quotes as contained in the story, where we erroneously mentioned the names of Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former governor Olusegun Mimiko, Attorney General of the state, Dr Kayode Ajulo and Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Mr John Paul Akinduro, Spokesperson to the deputy governor, in an uncomplimentary manner.

"While we state it is not in our practice to condone such misguided reportage, we strongly regret the embarrassment the report may have caused them"

In his reaction, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, OON, SAN and the new Attorney General of Ondo State said, “we all know, that journalism is a responsible profession, and Leadership Newspaper has exhibited one of this noble qualities with the retraction and I wish them well, he also further stated that as a professional, he will not allow anyone, under any pretense, to tarnish the hard-earned reputation he has tirelessly built and still building.