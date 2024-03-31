NCC Again Extends Deadline For SIM-NIN Linkage To July 31

The Nigerian Communications Commission has directed telecommunication companies to extend the disconnection of telephone lines not linked to National Identification Numbers from April 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024.

A reliable source within the telecommunication sector disclosed this information to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday.

This decision communicated via a letter to telcos came after a careful consideration of various challenges and requests for extensions.

The source said, “So, this particular extension from 15th April to 31st July is for those who have four SIMs linked to just one phone line.”

The disconnection process, which began in February, was rolled out in three phases. The first occurred on February 28, 2024, followed by the second phase on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Originally scheduled for April 15, 2024, the third phase has now been rescheduled to commence on July 31, 2024.

During the initial deadline on February 28, 2024, the industry regulator said about 40 million lines not linked to NINs were barred.


The source said while the exact number of lines affected by Friday’s deadline remains unclear, telecom companies are expected to proceed with disconnecting lines not linked with NINs.

Telecom operators are expected to prioritize the verification of existing subscribers over new ones during this extended period.

