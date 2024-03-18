NBC Approves 1st Children’s TV In Nigeria









The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted a license to a former editorial member of a National Newspaper, Idowu Sowunmi, to operate Nigeria’s first-ever children’s television station.

The new station, which will be sited in Lagos State, is expected to cater specifically to the entertainment and educational needs of the country’s population of young citizens. Programming will include a range of locally-produced and international content, including cartoons, educational shows, and live-action series.

Sowunmi said his company, Three Tees Entertainment Limited, was committed to providing high-quality, age-appropriate content that promotes learning, creativity and positive values.

The launch of the station will mark a milestone in Nigeria’s broadcasting landscape, and is expected to have impacts on the lives of children across the country.

Speaking further, Sowunmi, who is the company’s chairman said: “We are honoured to pioneer this initiative. We are dedicated to creating a platform that inspires, educates, and entertains Nigeria’s future leaders. We’re also coming up with the first children’s radio as soon as we secure the necessary approval.

“Available demographic records indicate that children aged 0 to 14 years account for more than 44 percent of Nigeria’s total population, that’s about 100 million. Our focus is to give this huge population a voice, a veritable platform to express themselves, and make meaningful contributions towards overall societal development.”