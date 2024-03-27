NASPRI Graduates Students Of First Quarter Course Of 2024

The Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) has graduated students of First Quarter Courses 2024 today 27 March 2024 at the school auditorium in Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri Abuja.

The students compromises of Young Officers Course (YOC) 13/24, A3 Photography, and A3 Video Operations courses respectively.

In his graduation remarks, the Acting Commandant NASPRI, Lt Col Adamu Ngulde revealed that the school has strived to achieve the training objectives of the Nigerian Army by producing well - grounded officers and soldiers that possess the requisite skills to meet the contemporary public relations demands of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and has so far trained about 4000 officers, soldiers, ratings and airmen since it's establishment in 2010.

He also urged the graduating student to use the knowledge acquired to tackle the issues of inaccurate reporting of military events that often graduate to sheer fabrication or fake news. He further enjoined the students to remain resolute and utilize the knowledge and skills gained while on course to further develop their careers as personnel and give positive narrations and content of the Armed Forces to the general publics.

The Ag Commandant also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja for his interest and commitments to the Directorate of Army Public Relations and NASPRI in particular since he assumed Command which has better repositioned the Directorate and the School to contribute more to the professional training drive of the Nigerian Army and achieving the COAS Command philosophy. He equally thanked the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla for believing in the school's capacity and sending personnel of the Nigerian Navy to participate in the courses. He also thanked the Commander TRADOC Maj Gen Kelvin Aligbe and the Chief of Training (Army) Maj Gen SG Muhammed for their unflinching support.

Earlier, the Acting Senior Instructor of the school, Capt Everest Ochienta in a course appraisal eulogised the students for upholding the core values of the NA throughout the period of the course. He noted that the students were taken through theoretical and practical assessment in variety of subjects geared towards enhancing their proficiency in the field. The high points of the event were presentation of certificates, awards to deserving students and photographs.

Similarly, on 26 March 2024 the Acting Commandant received a team from France Embassy in Abuja led by Lt Col Raphaël Chauvancy. He noted that the visit was to explore possible ways to partner with NASPRI and provide more teaching materials for French Students of the School. Visit was hitch free.