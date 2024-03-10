Military Arrest ‘Killers’ Of Fulani Leader, NAF Personnel

Troops of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, have arrested the killer of Ardo of Kamuru of Dutsen Bako village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Saleh Umar.

The late Ardo was killed in February after he was kidnapped, and a ransom of N2m was paid. The suspects included Bokolo Mohammed, Mr Shuaibu Mohammed and Abdulkareem Suleiman.

The troops of the operation have also arrested the killers of a retired Nigerian Air Force Master Warrant Officer (MWO), Hamza Musa, who was killed in Dutsen Bako village of the Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna state by his suspected sons: Mr Timothy Musa and Mr Yaro Musa as well as Mr Samson Moses, a cousin to the deceased.Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the operation in Jos, Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson of the operation, the suspects were arrested after concerted efforts by security agencies of the operations, adding that the the troops have arrested the suspected killer of Mr Istifanus Musa 55 who was killed in Bokkos local government area of Plateau state.

Major Zhakom said, “Another significant development, Operation SAFE HAVEN in collaboration with the tactical team of the Department of State Services (DSS) Plateau State Command acting on human intelligence raided an identified railway vandals/economic saboteurs’ hideout around NEPA area in Jos North LGA of Plateau State and recovered vandalised metallic railway slippers.

“We remain grateful to the general public, especially individuals who volunteered information leading to these successes crucial at averting reprisal attacks in the case for the murdered Ardo. We enjoin you all not to relent in furnishing security agencies with relevant information that could aid operations and provide an enabling environment for enhanced security and economic development.”

One of the suspects, Shuaibu Muhammad, admitted to having taken part in Ardo’s murder.

“We kidnapped him on the road. After we had taken him to the den and the ransom was paid, we then realized that he could identify one of us. We then decided to kill him, and so we killed him,” he said.



