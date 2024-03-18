MFM : Nigerians Condemn Detention Of Gospel Singer, Ayotunde Richard By Police

Some Civil Society organisations (CSOs) have described the continued detention of Ayotunde Richard, a gospel singer by Nigeria Police as an act of illegality and undermining the integrity of the judiciary.

The Nigerian police had arrested Richard over a petition from a lawyer identified as Davidson Adejuwon.

The lawyer accused Richard and others of sundry acts of cyberbullying and libeling against Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) founder, Prof. Daniel Olukoya.

Justice D.T. Olatokun of the High Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, ordered the immediate release of Richard who was the former leader of the Olukoya’s backup singers.

However, Barr. Adesina Ogunlana while speaking in a press conference organised by the Good Governance and Accountability and Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress in Lagos on Saturday lamented that the Police had refused to release Richard despite the court order.

Barr. Adesina called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join them in demand for Richard’s freedom and to rise in the defence of integrity of the Judicial system.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in demand of Richard’s freedom and to rise in the defence of integrity of the Judicial system. We are not convinced that the incumbent holder of the office of Commissioner of the Lagos State Police Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade is fit any longer for that exalted position,” they declared.