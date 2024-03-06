Mbappe’s Brace Sends PSG Into Champions League Quarter-Final

PSG had a two-goal lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie and Mbappe, wearing the captain's armband, scored in each half on the night in the return, with Mikel Merino grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 away to Real Sociedad in Spain on Tuesday to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

PSG had a two-goal lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie and Mbappe, wearing the captain’s armband, scored in each half on the night in the return, with Mikel Merino grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.

AFP



