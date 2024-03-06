Mbappe’s Brace Sends PSG Into Champions League Quarter-Final

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

PSG had a two-goal lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie and Mbappe, wearing the captain's armband, scored in each half on the night in the return, with Mikel Merino grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 away to Real Sociedad in Spain on Tuesday to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

PSG had a two-goal lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie and Mbappe, wearing the captain’s armband, scored in each half on the night in the return, with Mikel Merino grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.

AFP


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال