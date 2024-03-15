Main One, WACs Down As Glo 1 Comes To Rescue Of Internet Users In Nigeria

Massive internet outages have been reported in Nigeria following damage to international undersea cables supplying the country with connectivity.

Telecommunications companies and a number of banks which rely on the affected cables for internet services have been affected by the outage. 

According to reports, the damage affected major undersea cables near Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and has led to internet downtime across West and South African countries.

The undersea cables affected are the West Africa Cable System (WACS), the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne, and SAT3.  

However, Glo 1, owned by Nigeria’s leading digital services company, Globacom, was not affected by the damage and has continued to operate normally. Data users, internet service providers and financial institutions which run on Glo 1 have continued to operate normally. 

Industry analysts believe the *sturdy* nature and resilience of Glo 1 International Submarine Cable is the reason why the damage did not affect the cable.

