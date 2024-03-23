Lagos Police Foil Fake Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Four

The Lagos State Police Command has foiled a staged kidnapping and arrested four people involved in the scheme.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement partly read, "Detectives of the Lagos States Police Command have arrested Margret Itodo ‘f’ aged 25, Agnes Ogbeh ‘f’ aged 23, Esther Anyanwu ‘f’ aged 24 and Anthony Chinakwe ‘m’ aged 24 for faking the kidnap of Agnes Ogbeh.

"On March 19, 2024, Agnes Ogbeh, resident in Akure, had travelled to Lagos and was reportedly kidnapped in Lagos.

"The family back in Akure received a video showing Agnes and one other tied, gagged, and groaning with blood droplets around them.

"The ‘kidnappers’ demanded N5m for the release of Agnes.