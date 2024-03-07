Kebbi Gov Under Fire For Purchasing SUVs For 24 Lawmakers

Civil society organizations in Kebbi State have expressed strong criticism of Governor Nasiru Idris for his decision to gift brand new SUVs to members of the state House of Assembly, state executive members, and heads of parastatals.

The move, though seen as a gesture of appreciation, has been widely condemned for its timing, coming at a time when many residents are grappling with economic hardship and widespread hunger.

The secretary of the Coalition of Civil Society in the state, Comrade Ibrahim Ngaski, voiced the concerns of many when he stated that while the governor’s intentions may have been noble, the distribution of the vehicles should not have been done free of charge.

“These vehicles were procured using taxpayers’ money, and as such, we believe they should either be monetized or the cost should be deducted from the recipients’ transport allowances. This would ensure that public funds are used judiciously,” Ngaski remarked.

Ngaski further highlighted the sentiments of ordinary people, stating that many are unhappy with the timing of the gesture.





“At a time when many residents are struggling to feed themselves and their families, the distribution of luxury vehicles to government officials sends the wrong message and fails to address the pressing needs of the populace,” he added.

Speaking in the same vein, the secretary of the Civil Liberties Organization, Gurusa Abubakar, expressed the disappointment of the people, stating, “Their expectation about the government was cut short because they are disappointed. Our people are asking for stable electricity, not vehicle gifts to people who are already well-to-do and are feeding well.”

Abubakar Aliyu, a vulcanizer in the old town of Birnin Kebbi, also expressed his disappointment, stating, “All I will say is that we are not happy that when we are hungry and unable to feed our families, the governor is busy gifting cars to people who are already well to do in society.”