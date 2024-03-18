Jurgen Klopp Storm Out Of Post Match Interview

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp stormed out of a post-match interview with Scandinavian TV following his team's dramatic FA Cup clash against Man United.

The Reds were defeated 4-3 after extra time as Amad Diallo netted a 121st-minute winner to secure an impressive comeback victory for United, with Klopp's side having led 2-1 and 3-2 at points of the match.

After being asked about his side's intensity dropping in extra time, Klopp fumed and hit out at the Norwegian reporter for asking a 'dumb' and 'really disappointing' question. He then stormed out of a post-match interview.