Jurgen Klopp Storm Out Of Post Match Interview

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp stormed out of a post-match interview with Scandinavian TV following his team's dramatic FA Cup clash against Man United. 

The Reds were defeated 4-3 after extra time as Amad Diallo netted a 121st-minute winner to secure an impressive comeback victory for United, with Klopp's side having led 2-1 and 3-2 at points of the match.

After being asked about his side's intensity dropping in extra time, Klopp fumed and hit out at the Norwegian reporter for asking a 'dumb' and 'really disappointing' question. He then stormed out of a post-match interview.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال