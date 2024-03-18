“I’ve Reconciled With Sen Lalong, Rt Hon Idris Ahmed Wase” ....Sen Joshua Dariye.

The former Governor of Plateau State Sen Joshua Dariye said he has reconciled with Sen Simon Lalong, former Governor and RT Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He stated this at the joint burial ceremony of his parents, Pa Dariye Defwan and Kaka Saratu Dariye Defwan.

Sen Dariye said “Lalong is here, Maje is here, I want to tell you all we have reconciled, let’s all join hands for a greater Plateau.”

Earlier at the funeral ceremony, Gov Caleb Mutfwang condoled with the Dariye family praying for forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in the state.

It would be recalled that the Plateau State APC leaders comprised of Sen Simon Lalong, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris and Hon John Dafaan had visited the Abuja residence of Sen Joshua Dariye to condole with him.”