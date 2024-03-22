I Have Raised Over 50 People From The Dead In The Past One Year...Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The General Overseer Of Christ Embassy Ministry Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has claimed he has raised over 50 people from the dead

Pastor Chris made this assertion recently during a programme organized by his Church which was televised worldwide

According to him, he has caused over 50 people to rise from the dead in the last one year

Hear him

" We have raised over 50 people from the dead and that is just in the last one year locally and abroad.Even in hospitals . How do you explain that , its amazing "

His statement has solicited so much reaction from people across the globe on social media with some of them challenging the man of God to release the names and video evidence of his feat