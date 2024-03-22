I Have Raised Over 50 People From The Dead In The Past One Year...Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The General Overseer Of Christ Embassy Ministry Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has claimed he has raised over 50 people from the dead

Pastor Chris made this assertion recently during a programme organized by his Church which was televised worldwide 

According to him, he has caused over 50 people to rise from the dead in the last one year 

Hear him 

" We have raised over 50 people from the dead and that is just in the last one year locally and abroad.Even in hospitals . How do you explain that , its amazing "

His statement has solicited so much reaction from people across the globe on social media with some of them challenging the man of God to release the names and video evidence of his feat 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال