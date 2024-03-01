How Female TikToker Caused Rift Between Hisbah Commander And Kano Governor

Jaafar Jaafar, publisher and social commentator, has accused Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State of refusing to meet with his aides on important matters.

In a series of posts on Friday, Jaafar claimed that former Commander General of Hisbah, Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, attempted to address the issue of arrested Tik Toker, Murja Kunya, with the governor but was denied in-person and phone consultations.

Jaafar further alleged that the governor was involved in the unlawful release of Murja from prison.

He said, “Since the governor did not give those close to him a chance to give him advice, then the it is necessary to everyone who is passionate about Kano to tell him the truth.

“Dear Governor of Kano, Abba K. Yusuf, please correct your relationship with your advisers and those who hold government positions.

“What we are hearing is that a commissioner would be wanting to see the governor for an important matter for months but he could not see or talk to the governor on the phone. This is not right, because you can’t do it alone.





“My research shows that Mallam Daurawa tried to see the governor to discuss on Murja Kunya case but the governor did not give him a chance. He tried to explain to him over the phone, but it also failed.

“The governor’s public criticism of the Hisbah, is a self-inflicted attack for criticizing his own government.

“People have reason for saying the governor’s silence regarding Hisbah’s earlier arrests of individuals deemed to be promoting immorality, compared to his vocal criticism after Murja Kunya was arrested, suggests his motivations are selective.

“Anyone with sound judgment understands the governor’s (not the government’s) clear involvement in Murja Kunya’s unlawful release from prison.

“A few months ago we were going crazy because there was an attempt to remove your government against the law, but unfortunately you also violated the law because of this girl.

“The recipe to losing popularity as a leader is putting your interest on a collision course with public interest. Governor Yusuf should not take this for granted.”

Sanusi Bature, spokesman of the governor, neither responded to calls nor text messages as of the time of filing this report.



